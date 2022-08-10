Russians begun training on Iranian drones, US claims

"During the last several weeks, Russian officials conducted training in Iran as part of the agreement for UAV transfers from Iran to Russia," a US official claimed, according to CNN.

The official said the intelligence about the training has recently been declassified.

Earlier this month, the US official claimed that Iran was planning to hand over to Russia up to several hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles, including those capable of carrying armaments. He also claimed that Iran was planning to train Russian forces to use these drones with the first stages of training beginning as early as July while he did not provide any proof for his assertions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has rejected the allegations against Iran by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. "National Security Adviser Sullivan accompanied Biden to Tel Aviv to reinforce America's commitment to unconditionally support the world's most murderous child-killing regime. At the beginning of the trip, he accused Iran of supporting the killing of Ukrainians! Lies are a thriving coin among American politicians! Overturning the truth for evil purposes."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran refrains from taking any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine, adding that the country is not helping either side involved in the conflict because it is certain that it should be ended.

ZZ/PR