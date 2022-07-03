Massive fire breaks out near Erbil airport

Informed media sources reported on Sunday that a large fire has broken out near the Erbil International Airport located in northern Iraq.

Sabreen News and Al-Ahed News announced in breaking news that a fire started near Erbil Airport with plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

According to these sources, firefighters have been dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

No details have been released about this incident and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Media sources also reported that the explosion of a gas cylinder in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq left five Iraqi citizens injured on Sunday.

Also, another fire occurred in one of the cooling towers of a fertilizer factory in the Iraqi city of Basra.

Extreme heat during the summer is one of the main reasons for continuous fires in different cities of Iraq.



