  1. Sports
Jul 9, 2022, 9:20 PM

Iran powerfully wins Serbia to advance from VNL group stage

Iran powerfully wins Serbia to advance from VNL group stage

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – National Iranian men's volleyball team gained an easy victory against Serbia to qualify for the final stage of the 2022 VNL.

Iran easily defeated Serbia in Week 3 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday.

The Iranian team won Serbia in three straight sets (35-32; 25-21; 25-12).

Behrouz Ataei’s men now have booked a place at the quarterfinals round of the 2022 VNL.

The top eight teams qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has offered congratulations to the national men's volleyball team for reaching the VNL finals in a post on his Twitter account.

KI

News Code 188914
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188914/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News