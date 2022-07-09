Iran powerfully wins Serbia to advance from VNL group stage

Iran easily defeated Serbia in Week 3 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday.

The Iranian team won Serbia in three straight sets (35-32; 25-21; 25-12).

Behrouz Ataei’s men now have booked a place at the quarterfinals round of the 2022 VNL.

The top eight teams qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has offered congratulations to the national men's volleyball team for reaching the VNL finals in a post on his Twitter account.

KI