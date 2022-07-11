  1. Technology
Iran, Italy FMs discuss bilateral, international issues

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio have held talks in Rome on Monday to discuss bilateral as well as international issues.

The foreign minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Luigi Di Maio met in Rome on Monday to discuss expanding bilateral relations and cooperation and international as well as regional issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Iran for Rome at the head of a delegation on Monday.

In addition to meeting with his Italian counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to exchange views with other officials in Italy and Vatican City about international, regional, and bilateral issues.

