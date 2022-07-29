China’s Xi tells Biden he plays with fire with Taiwan policy

"One who plays with fire will certainly burn himself," Xi reportedly told Biden, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"We strongly oppose separatism and 'Taiwan independence', as well as interference from external forces," Xi said.

CCTV added that the two heads of state had in-depth communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern.

The call reportedly lasted 2.5 hours and spanned topics ranging from Taiwan to the ongoing trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.

In a statement later on Thursday, the White House said Biden "underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The phone call, seen by observers as an attempt to cool tensions after days of burly posturing by both sides after House Speaker Pelosi revived plans to visit Taiwan next month. She would be the highest-ranking US politician to visit the island in 25 years.

The White House and Pentagon have both tried to dissuade Pelosi from going, warning it will drastically inflame tensions, and Beijing has warned it will take extreme measures in response to the move.

