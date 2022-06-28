Installing new centrifuges in line with Strategic Action Plan

Referring to news about Iran's measure to install new centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear facility, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that this issue has been pursued within Parliament's Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests, which was approved in late 2020.

Mohammad Eslami also added that in line with this law, AEOI will follow the steps according to the plans.

Earlier on June 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran has declared its plan to install two new cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, in the central Iranian Province of Esfahan.

Reuters said that Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in one cluster at an underground enrichment plant at Natanz in line with a plan announced long ago but it now also intends to add two more such clusters or cascades, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

"On 6 June 2022, the Agency verified ... that Iran had started to install IR-6 centrifuges in the aforementioned single cascade previously declared by Iran to the Agency," the IAEA said in a report to member states seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency. It added that the installation of the two extra had yet to begin.

RHM/ISNA1401040704979