China conducts military drill near Taiwan, warns US

In a statement, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said the exercises had taken place in recent days and were “a necessary action” against what it described as “US-Taiwan collusion," according to Aljazeera.

Last week President Biden reiterated American intentions to back Taiwan militarily in the event of an attack, while Senator Tammy Duckworth arrived for a surprise 3-day visit on Monday, according to RT.

PLA Commander Shi Yi insisted Washington's support "will push Taiwan into a dangerous situation" and the US "itself will face serious consequences."

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

The White House has walked back on Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan after China’s foreign ministry hit back at Biden on Monday, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to his comments.

MP/PR