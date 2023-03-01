Tehran, Moscow discuss delivery of chemicals,oil, gas to Iran

The discussion took place during the fifth meeting of the Russian-Iranian working group on interregional cooperation.

"During the meeting, the participants discussed the prospects for cooperation between Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tatarstan, Lipetsk, and Chelyabinsk regions with the Iranian provinces on supplying chemical products, medical equipment, and equipment for the oil and gas industry to the Iranian market, as well as the establishment of local production workshops of Iranian companies on the territory of regional special economic zones," the statement said.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach noted that the indicators of bilateral trade between Russia and Iran show steady growth.

"Our countries have a huge potential for the development of trade and economic ties. Last year, the volume of mutual trade increased by 20% compared to 2021. Plans for the near future include a maximum increase in mutual trade," Volvach said as quoted by the press service of the Economic Development Ministry.

According to the Deputy Minister, in 2022, 78 Russian entities supported trade and economic ties with Iran. Among the main trading partners are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov, Astrakhan, Saratov, Belgorod, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, the republics of Tatarstan, and Bashkortostan.

MNA/PR