Ned Price repeats claims on Iran demands in JCPOA talks

Referring to remarks of Special Envoy Bob Malley about Iran's demands in the JCPOA revival talks, he claimed, "The answers that not only the United States is waiting for but also that our European allies are waiting for is a decision on the part of the Iranian Government to fully return to compliance with the JCPOA."

In recent weeks, in recent months, rather than making a political commitment, to return to compliance with the JCPOA, Iran has consistently introduced extraneous demands, demands that – or issues that go beyond the four walls of the JCPOA, he also claimed.

"We were disappointed that Iran, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU’s initiative, and no progress was made," he also claimed without referring to US hesitation to return its obligations in terms of lifting illegal anti-Iran sanctions.

Ned Price's claims come as an Iranian official told Aljazeera on Tuesday that "What Washington calls Iran's conditions are the country's absolute rights."

The official also stressed that the US must present a real initiative and not criticize the initiative of other parties.

During the Doha negotiations, no change by the US was witnessed regarding Iran's interests in the nuclear agreement, the Iranian official also said.

