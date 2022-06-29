Syria, Iran discuss means to boost joint cultural relations

Syrian Minister of Culture, Lubanah Mshaweh, and head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Peyman Jebelli, discussed means to activate cultural relations between and to benefit from Iranian cinematic experiences and cultural exchange in Syria.

Syrian Minister Mshaweh stressed the need to move to set a timetable to implement what was agreed upon, emphasizing the importance of the Iranian cinematic experience and the desire to benefit from it and the Iranian experiences in this field.

She stressed the depth of the historical and cultural relations between the two countries and the importance of working on their development and broadening their horizons to be up to the level of political relations, adding that culture is the most beautiful gateway to peoples’ acquaintance and rapprochement.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of cultural exchange in all fields, which would shed light on the creative and civilized movement of both countries.

The Iranian side congratulated the Syrian people on the victories they achieved thanks to the heroism of their army, people, and leadership, wishing that this visit would be a strong starting point for cultural rapprochement between the two brotherly peoples and the promotion of relations between the two countries to the highest levels.

