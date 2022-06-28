  1. Politics
Hamas urges intl. community to stop Zionists’ aggression

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility to stop the Zionists' aggression in the Occupied Territories of Palestine.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of the fifty-fifth anniversary of the annexation of Eastern Qods to the interim Zionist regime, the Hamas movement called for an end to the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Al-Quds.

According to the Al Yaum newspaper, the statement also said that Al-Quds is an inseparable part of the historic land of Palestine and the occupying regime has no authority or legitimacy in this land.

Zionists' efforts to destroy the Arab and Islamic identity of Al-Quds will never succeed and the Al-Qods will remain the eternal capital of Palestine, the statement added.

Hamas also called on the Arab and Islamic nations to put focus on supporting the Palestinians in the fight against the Zionist regime in all fields in order to restore Palestinians' freedom and homeland.

