Turkiye conducts drone strike on SDF forces in NE Syria

Two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and a number of them were injured during Turkey’s drone attacks on SDF headquarters in Al-Hasakah city in the northeastern corner of Syria, Syrian sources reported.

This comes as Sputnik reported that an explosion hit Mansour Street located in Ar-Raqqah city in Syria.

According to the reports the incident caused no damage.

Syrian sources stressed that SDF forces had surrounded the area where the explosion took place and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

Earlier on Monday, Syrian sources reported that the Turkish army and Ankara-affiliated militias fired dozens of rockets into residential areas on the suburbs of Manbij city in northern Syria.

According to sources, six villages in the region came under rocket attack by the Turkish army and its affiliated elements.

