Iran becomes member of WCO Policy Commission

Established in 1978, the WCO Policy Commission is regarded as one of the key commissions of the World Customs Organization.

The commission is responsible for making policies for the WCO.

The Policy Commission is restricted to a specific number of WCO Members, elected by the Council on a regional basis from among the active members in the region.

The latest meeting of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council convened at the organization's headquarters in Brussels from June 23-25.

