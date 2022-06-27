  1. Economy
Jun 27, 2022, 11:20 AM

Iran becomes member of WCO Policy Commission

Iran becomes member of WCO Policy Commission

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iran was chosen as a member of the Policy Commission of the World Customs Organization for three years.

Established in 1978, the WCO Policy Commission is regarded as one of the key commissions of the World Customs Organization.

The commission is responsible for making policies for the WCO.

The Policy Commission is restricted to a specific number of WCO Members, elected by the Council on a regional basis from among the active members in the region.

The latest meeting of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council convened at the organization's headquarters in Brussels from June 23-25.

AMK/IRIB3489848

News Code 188459
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188459/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News