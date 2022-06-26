France says G7 leaders to discuss Iran nuclear deal

G7 leaders will discuss the prospect of reviving the Iran nuclear talks after the European Union's foreign policy chief met senior officials in Tehran, a French presidency official said on Sunday, Reuters news agency reported.

This is while that, despite International Atomic Energy Agency's repeated acknowledgment that Tehran did not deviate from the terms and conditions of nuclear deal, Europe did not live up to its commitments under JCPOA in the face of unilateral US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018 and in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"Important outcome of my visit to #Iran is that we deblocked recent deadlock and that halted Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action #JCPOA negotiations will resume," Borrell tweeted early Sunday, referring to his meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran.

High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell arrived in Iran on June 24 to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials and to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests including Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

