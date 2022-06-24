Saudi-led coalition not even show mercy to Yemeni pilgrims

Ministry of Guidance and Land Transport Organization of Yemeni National Salvation Government in Sanaa issued a statement on Friday and lashed out at the refusal of aggressors and mercenaries of Saudi coalition to issue permits and open the roads to Yemeni travelers and pilgrims, Almasirah reported.

By allowing only a small number of pilgrims through its mercenaries and receiving huge amount of money, Al Saud regime sabotages and prevents Yemeni pilgrims from performing their Hajj rites and rituals.

The continued blockade of roads by Saudi aggressor coalition has doubled the problems of travelers and pilgrims as a result of prolongation of the distance in nine occupied provinces, which reach 1,500 kilometers, the statement added.

Yemeni Ministry of Guidance and Land Transport Organizations called on the United Nations and international and humanitarian institutions to fulfill their duties and put pressure on Saudi coalition mercenaries and aggressors to open the way and alleviate problems of Yemeni pilgrims.

The war in Yemen has entered its eighth year in a way that Saudi aggressor coalition has not so far complied with any of international laws including recent UN-brokered ceasefire in the country.

