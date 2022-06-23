Russian momentum in Ukraine could slow for lack of resources

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers that Britain's defense intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources, Reuters reported.

In comments released on Wednesday by Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Johnson said President Vladimir Putin's forces were pushing forward in the eastern Donbas region, wreaking destruction but at a heavy cost in soldiers and weapons.

Britain has been one of the main countries that has given lethal weapons to Ukraine amid the crisis in the country.

Recently, a retired Russian general and military expert warned that the UK will “physically cease to exist” if the new standoff in Lithuania triggers a nuclear World War 3.

MNA