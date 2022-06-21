US seeks decent exit from Islamic countries: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in a ceremony held to commemorate the anniversary of the nomadic martyrs dubbed as " National Congress of 11,000 Martyrs of the Nomadic Community" on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Salami pointed out, "If you follow the news, you will see that the Zionist regime has collapsed politically and the United States is seeking a decent escape from the Islamic world."

He also said that Iran's history is full of confrontations with different enemies while noting that the side who always had to retreat was the enemy.

He described the enemies as dull, incapable and desperate to pursue their goals, adding, "The desperate arrogant powers seek to find a way out."

Meanwhile, the IRGC chief said the enemies could not believe that the Islamic Revolution is going to celebrate its 44th anniversary despite all their malicious attempts and plots.

"The enemy did not think the Iranian nation would come out victorious for 44 years in a continuous and global struggle."

He went on to point out that "the [Iranian] people who have given hundreds of thousands of martyrs to preserve the Establishment and their revolution will never give up the ideals and goals of the revolution and will not be separated from their Imam."

"The country is gaining more strength and in the near future Iran will be one of the world's top big powers," the IRGC chief further underscored.

