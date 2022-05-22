"We must do our best to strengthen Axis of Quds"

"The Sword of Quds is still a great opportunity for the unity of the Palestinian people and its resistance," Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Shahabnews website.

"Those who think that the resistance of the Palestinian people will cease to exist when Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to Judaism are delusional and do not understand the motives behind the Resistance," al-Nakhala said.

"For the first time, the Zionist enemy is facing the fact that the Palestinian people are ready to resist and will fight to the end," he said.

"The Battle of al-Quds Sword marked a historic moment that must be preserved with all our might," the Islamic Jihad chief further said.

MNA/FNA14010301000663