Iran to set up industrial-economic fair in Karachi

Introducing industrial and economic capacities and achievements of Iran and deepening cooperation with eastern neighborو Pakistan, have been described as the main aim behind organizing the fair.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Hassan Nourian Iran’s Consul General to Karachi of Pakistan pointed to his recent visit to an industrial town entitled “SITE” which is considered as one of the largest industrial units in Pakistan, home to 4,200 industrial and production units, and stated that taking advantage of trade, industrial and economic capacities of the two neighboring countries has been put atop agenda.

Iran is seriously determined to expand its cooperation with Pakistan in industrial, economic and trade fields, Nourian added.

Iran’s specialized exhibition will be held in Karachi of Pakistan in Dec. 2022 with the aim of introducing industrial and economic capacities of the county to Pakistani importers and producers, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nourian pointed to the significance of the recent visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister to Iran and said that accelerating in opening border marketplaces, activation of bartering mechanism, supplying energy to Pakistan, facilitating issuance of trade visa, etc. were discussed between foreign ministers of the two countries.

Role of private sector in the development of trade between Iran and Pakistan is inevitable and for this purpose, Iran-Pakistan Joint Investment Institute was set up in previous years in order to support joint investment, the Consul General added.

After the ninth meeting of Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee, which was held in Tehran in mid-October last year, three exhibition events were held in less than a year with the joint cooperation of two neighboring countries in the cities of Karachi and Lahore.

MA/IRN84796343