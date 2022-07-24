Iran, Syria enjoy high potential to boost coop. in oil sector

Bassam Tomeh made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of the 3rd International Exhibition of Syrian Oil and Petrochemical Industries and said that many agreements have been concluded with Iran in the field of production of phosphates and oil investment which are being implemented.

Syrian oil minister considered cooperation with Iran ‘valuable and great opportunity in economic field’ and emphasized that officials of the two countries will make their utmost efforts to remove existing problems in line with undermining amicable ties between the two countries.

The 3rd Exhibition of Syrian Oil and Petrochemical Industries kicked off in Damascus on Friday with the participation of more than 60 domestic and foreign companies (eight Iranian companies) in the presence of Syrian officials and the Iranian ambassador to Damascus.

