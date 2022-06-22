  1. Politics
Finland ready to fight Russia if attacked: MoD

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Finland has prepared for decades for a Russian attack and would put up stiff resistance should one occur, its armed forces chief said.

Finland has prepared for decades for a Russian attack and would put up stiff resistance should one occur, its armed forces chief said, according to Reuters.

The Nordic country has built up a substantial arsenal. But aside from the military hardware, General Timo Kivinen said, a crucial factor is that Finns would be motivated to fight.

"The most important line of defense is between one's ears, as the war in Ukraine proves at the moment," Kivinen said in an interview.

Finland along with Sweden have applied for NATO membership but their request has faced Turkey's opposition. 

