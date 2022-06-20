Polish embassy, Tehran Uni. hold cultural exhibition

The exhibition was held by the Embassy of Poland in Iran in collaboration with the School of Fine Arts of Tehran University.

The Polish Embassy and the School of Fine Arts of Tehran University started their cooperation in 2020. Their cooperation was initially focused on the design of furniture inspired by Polish and Iranian cultures by students of the Industrial Design Department of Tehran University.

They continued their cooperation in the second project which addressed the challenge of the pandemic. Tehran University students were given a task to prepare items that would improve the well-being of a person in isolation. The idea of designing “the isolation items” emerged during the 2021 Polish Design Summer School. Seven artists and researchers from Poland delivered online lectures on the newest Polish and international trends in design.

The Embassy of Poland financed the production of the devices. Two designs have already been honored internationally.

“Hozour, a touching call”, the idea of 'Fatemeh Tohidifar' received an honourable mention at the 2021 International Design Awards.

“Ethereality” designed by 'Fatemeh Shakourirad' will be showcased at the 2022 Toronto International Sensing Colour conference, along with an academic paper co-written by the author and prof. Maryam Khalili from Tehran University.

