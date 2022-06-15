Iran, Turkmenistan ink MoU to strengthen industrial ties

A MoU was inked in Tehran on Wednesday between Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization Ali Rasoulian and Head of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Khudayberdiev concurrent with the visit of Turkmen President and his accompanying delegation to Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for bolstering and expanding bilateral ties as well as development of very close relations in areas related to industry.

Development of entrepreneurship, small industries, special economic zones, technology parks, proposing the establishment of entrepreneurship centers, holding training workshops, seminars, conferences were of the main topics discussed between the two sides.

Under the agreement, ISIPO expressed its readiness to transfer experiences to the Turkmen side on designing, consulting, engineering, setting up industrial towns, special economic zones, industrial workshops and centers.

The two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan inked nine cooperation documents on Wednesday in the presence of presidents of the two countries in Tehran.

