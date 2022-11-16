Ship carrying Iranian oil left Greek waters after 6 months

Accordingly, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Wednesday regarding Iran's success in the political-legal campaign and the release of the oil tanker carrying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran as confiscated by the United States in Greece.

Following the agreement reached between ports and maritime authorities of Iran and Greece, the ship carrying Iranian oil cargo left the Greek waters for its predetermined destination a few hours ago after being stopped for six months. This ship, which was sailing towards its destination under Iranian flag in international waters in May 2022, harbored in Greek ports due to unfavorable weather conditions and technical problems and unfortunately, in a move contrary to international maritime standards and conventions, it was seized and its oil cargo was transferred to a ship leased by an American company to be transported to the United States, the statement is read.

The move taken by Greek officials, which was carried out by a verdict of a local court and under the pretext of judicial cooperation with the United States, faced strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the very beginning. Given that this action was considered a violation of the international rights of free navigation, Iran put extensive political and legal measures on the agenda in line with countering the confiscation of the vessel.

With the drastic measures taken in this regard as well as legal and judicial follow-ups and negotiations, finally, despite the illegal pressures from the third government to continue sea piracy, the local court in Greece issued its ruling in favor of Iran and forced the third country to return the confiscated cargo to the Islamic Republic of Iran and then, the mentioned oil cargo transferred to the Iranian tanker again and consequently, suitable ways were provided for the oil tanker and its cargo to leave Greek territorial waters.

Based on a Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed by the port and maritime authorities of the two countries during the visit of the representative of the Greek government to Tehran, the two sides agreed to establish necessary cooperation in order to put the maritime security on the agenda.

MA/FNA14010825000791