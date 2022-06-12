1st Hajj caravan leaves Iran for Medina

The first Iranian group including 260 pilgrims departed the country for Medina.

The pilgrims who are from Tehran province departed Iran from Imam Khomeini Airport.

Today, 1300 pilgrims from Tehran, Kerman, and Tabriz will leave the country for Medina.

This year, 39,600 pilgrims from Iran will perform the rituals.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a tweet, has called for holding the successful holding of the annual Hajj congregation.

He had written that "holding Hajj in a safe, peaceful, unifying and dignified manner is what Iran stresses."

