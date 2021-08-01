Saudi Arabia to allow 20,000 pilgrims to perform Umrah Hajj

Saudi authorities will restrict Umrah to 20,000 domestic and international pilgrims in the first batch, as the Kingdom gears up for the resumption of the minor pilgrimage on August 10, Saudi Arabia local media have said.

Hisham Saeed, spokesperson of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, told Okaz only pilgrims from COVID-19 green list countries, and according to what was decided by the Ministry of Health and General Civil Aviation Authority, would be allowed, noting that the number of pilgrims will be gradually increased during the next period.

During Hajj, authorities restricted entry to the mosque only to 60,000 Saudi residents and citizens due to the pandemic. Those wishing to perform Hajj were also required to be vaccinated, free from chronic diseases and between the ages of 18-65.

Authorities said no COVID-19 cases were registered among the pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

Foreign pilgrims have access to more than 6,000 external Umrah agencies and about 30 websites and platforms to make reservations for booking their journey to perform Umrah.

KI/PR