Head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said that the first group of Iranian pilgrims will visit Syria for 5 days in 25-pilgrims caravans.

Alireza Rashidian further noted that 75 people have registered to travel to Syria, saying that the first group of pilgrims will depart for Damascus from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran-Syria flights are scheduled to operate two times every week, he added.

JB/Nournews