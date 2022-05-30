1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was in custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire, US News reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself into the Muskogee County sheriff's office Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

OSBI said that those shot at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56.

A 39-year-old woman was killed, OSBI said. The injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.

OSBI had earlier said two juveniles were injured in the shooting but said Sunday afternoon that only one juvenile was injured.

Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said.

