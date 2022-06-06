S Korea, US fire eight missiles in response to N Korea tests

The launches early on Monday came a day after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, in what analysts said was the largest single test ever by the nuclear-armed counter, AlJazeera reported.

In a statement, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the allies launched eight ballistic missiles into the East Sea starting at 4:45 a.m. local time (19:45 GMT on Sunday) for about 10 minutes.

The action was a demonstration of “the capability and readiness to launch immediate precision strikes on the origins of provocations and their command and support forces”, the JCS said.

“Our military strongly condemns the North’s series of ballistic missile provocations and seriously urges it to immediately stop acts that raise military tensions on the peninsula and add to security concerns,” it added.

An official from South Korea’s Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

