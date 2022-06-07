India tests fire 4,000km nuclear capable Agni-4 missile

According to the Defense Ministry, the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

“The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability,” Defense Ministry said.

Notably, Agni-1 to 5 missiles are designed & developed by DRDO and inducted into Services to act as deterrence & meet the country’s security requirements, india.com reported.

To recall, the two previous successful launches of the long-range surface to surface ballistic missile happened in January 2017 and December 2018. The tests provided the reliability and efficacy of the weapon system. Over the last ten years, there have been eight such tests.

On December 22 and 23, 2021, India tested a new short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile (SRBM) called “Pralay”. This experiment was an important step in India's ambitions to develop missile power.

MA/PR