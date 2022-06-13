  1. World
North Korea fires multiple artillery shots, South Korea says

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – North Korea on Sunday fired multiple artillery shots between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m. local time, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the alleged projectiles were presumed to be fired from multiple rocket launchers, Wio News reported.

The remarks made by the South Korean military appear to be another show of force just one day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed arms buildup in a party meeting. 

Without providing any details, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it had decided to issue a statement late in the evening as the shots were of a traditional type, with relatively short-range and low altitude. 

This is while North Korea launched a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea last Sunday.

