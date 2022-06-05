Iran expresses sympathy over depot fire in Bangladesh

Khatibzadeh condoled with people and government of Bangladesh on the sad incident which has claimed the life of people.

He sympathized with families of the victims and wished immediate recovery for those who were injured.

A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported Sunday.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near country's main Chittagong Seaport, 216 kilometres southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

At least nine firefighters were among the dead, according to Brig.-Gen. Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defence. More than 10 others were being treated for burns, he said.

