TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – A Symposium on "Balanced Foreign Policy in Imam Khomeini's School" was held at Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Tuesday in presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Symposium also was attended by Head of Trusteeship of Institute for Publishing and Preserving Works of Imam Khomeini (RA) Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini.