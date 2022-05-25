Leader lauds Liberation of Khorramshar as turning point

Following today's open session in the Iranian parliament, lawmakers have gone to meet the Leader.

The meeting is underway in Imam Khomeini Hussainia of Tehran.

Earlier today, Ghalibaf was reelected as Parliament speaker for the third consecutive year.

At the start of his remarks, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the anniversary of the rataking of the city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982, from the Saddam Baath regime and said that the Liberation of Khorramshahr was a turning point that changed the course of the war.

He said that the significant military achievement obtained through "Jihad, self-sacrifice, determination, initiatives, seeking actions and innovative ways."

Ayatollah Khamenei also told the lawmakers that the Liberation of Khorramshahr showed that "victory is possible in all the various fields in the country that you face, such as internal and external issues, as well as hardware and software issues."

This item is being updated...

KI/AMK/IRN84766855