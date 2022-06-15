VIDEO: "Hello Commander" song carried out in Nigeria

The Nigerian children could be seen in the video holding posters of the late Imam Khomeini and the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Nigeria.

The song features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi, the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941. It also addresses the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose political position is deeply rooted in occultation-related theology.