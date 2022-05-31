Rockets strike Ain Al-Asad base housing US troops in Iraq

According to preliminary eyewitness reports, at least two missiles fell on the base. At the moment, the extent of damage and the presence of victims is not specified.

Moreover, following the missile attack, the US reportedly deployed reconnaissance drones and helicopters in the area of the nearby village of Al-Baghdadi, Iraq.

The missiles that fell on the base reportedly hit the southern part of the installation, and shortly after that, the US forces sealed all the doors at the facility.

An Iraqi group called the International Resistance Faction issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack on the US Ain al-Assad.

Earlier, Iraqi media reported that several drones had targeted a US base in Erbil, Iraq.

The base, which still hosts US troops despite the fact that the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from its territory, is subject to shelling quite regularly. One of the most serious was the missile attack in January 2020 by Iran in retaliation for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani by US forces.

