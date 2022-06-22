  1. Technology
Jun 22, 2022, 7:00 PM

Rocket attack targets Dana Gas company in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Local media in the Iraqi Kurdistan region have reported that a Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal county has been targeted with rockets on Wednesday afternoon.

"A rocket attack targeted a Dana Gas facility in the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal, a source confirmed to Kurdistan 24," according to a post by the Kurdistan 24 Twitter account.

This item is being updated...

