  1. Politics
May 28, 2022, 11:05 AM

Russia warns US;

Supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles provocation

Supplying Kyiv with long-range missiles provocation

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that the Russian side hopes “common sense will prevail” and the United States will not send long-range missile weapons to Kyiv.

“Such information needs to be carefully checked. At the moment, we proceed from the statement of the official representative Pentagon John Kirby that no final decision has been made on this issue," Antonov said according to the Russian state RIA Novosti news agency. 

"We hope common sense will prevail and Washington will not take such a provocative step,” the Russian diplomat added.

He reiterated that “the Russian Federation has repeatedly informed Washington via diplomatic channels that the unprecedented pumping of Ukraine with weapons significantly boosts the risks of an escalation of the conflict."

“The Americans are well aware that they put off the chances for achieving peace by such actions”, he noted.

He further noted that “the United States is increasingly drawn into the crisis in Ukraine, adding that this is fraught with unexpected results for global security."

His remarks came after US officials told local media of Washington’s intention to provide Ukrainian forces with advanced long-range missile systems “MLRS”.

AMK/5500684

News Code 187260
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187260/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News