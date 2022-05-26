Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 26

Arman-e Melli:
Ghalibaf re-elected speaker of parliament
Leader advises MPs not to meddle with appointments in government apparatuses
Etela'at:
Leader: Parliament needs to assist in solving the country's problems
Iran:
Leader to MPs: Staying a revolutionary more important than being a revolutionary
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Qatar, UK call for concluding Vienna talks
Members of Parliament's Presiding Board elected
Imran Khan supporters block roads to Islamabad
Khorasan:
Slaughter of 19 school children in US Texas
Donya-e-Eqtesad:
Tehran, Moscow agree to step up economic cooperation
Keyhan:
Leader: Parliament is revolutionary; it needs to pursue solving problems in country
Killing of children in Texas by 18-year-old young man
