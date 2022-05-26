  1. Politics
May 26, 2022, 10:10 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 26

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, May 26.

Arman-e Melli:

Ghalibaf re-elected speaker of parliament 

Leader advises MPs not to meddle with appointments in government apparatuses

Etela'at:

Leader: Parliament needs to assist in solving the country's problems

Iran:

Leader to MPs: Staying a revolutionary more important than being a revolutionary

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Qatar, UK call for concluding Vienna talks

Members of Parliament's Presiding Board elected

Imran Khan supporters block roads to Islamabad

Khorasan:

Slaughter of 19 school children in US Texas

Donya-e-Eqtesad:

Tehran, Moscow agree to step up economic cooperation

Keyhan:

Leader: Parliament is revolutionary; it needs to pursue solving problems in country

Killing of children in Texas by 18-year-old young man

