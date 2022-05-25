Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 25

Arman Melli
Oman a reliable trade partner to Iran: Pres. Raeisi
Revival of North-South corridor relying upon Russia’s capabilities: Iran’s Roads min.
Iran, Russia to hold joint energy commission
Abrar
S Arabia eyes establishing relations with Iran
Iran to use all capacities to punish perpetrators behind assassination of Martyr Khodaei: Bagheri Kani
Abrar Eghtesadi
Oman to set up Goods Logistics Center in Iran
Atrak
Iran-Oman poised to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields
Azarbaijan
Iran, Oman ink 12 coop. documents
Ettela’at
Assassination of Martyr Khodaei not to go unanswered: IRGC chief
MA/
