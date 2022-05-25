  1. Iran
May 25, 2022, 9:12 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 25

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, May 25.

Arman Melli

Oman a reliable trade partner to Iran: Pres. Raeisi

Revival of North-South corridor relying upon Russia’s capabilities: Iran’s Roads min.

Iran, Russia to hold joint energy commission 

Abrar

S Arabia eyes establishing relations with Iran

Iran to use all capacities to punish perpetrators behind assassination of Martyr Khodaei: Bagheri Kani  

Abrar Eghtesadi

Oman to set up Goods Logistics Center in Iran

Atrak

Iran-Oman poised to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields

Azarbaijan

Iran, Oman ink 12 coop. documents

Ettela’at

Assassination of Martyr Khodaei not to go unanswered: IRGC chief

Iran-Oman poised to enhance bilateral coop. in all fields

