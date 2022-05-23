Amir-Abdollahian, Qatar FM discuss talks on lifting sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone conversation last night.

During this telephone conversation, the latest development over the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries during the recent visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the Qatari government to Tehran, was followed up.

Top Iranian and Qatari diplomats also discussed the latest issues related to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Doha, as well as negotiations to lift US sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian and Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed the need for continued consultation to pursue issues of common concern in the regional and international arenas.

This comes as the Qatari foreign minister and the Emir of Qatar at the head of a high-ranking delegation paid a one-day trip to Tehran last week and discussed JCPOA-related issues with top Iranian officials.

