Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 31

Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Relying on domestic capacities to nullify sanctions
Esteghlal crowned at Iran IPL league
Asia:
Iran imports $306 bn wheat in April
Aftab:
Lavrov rejects rumors about Putin's health
Etela'at:
Iran, Tajikistan sign 17 coop. document
Iran:
Javan:
Gen. Salami vowes take revenge on Martyr Khodaei assassination
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader expresses concern over growth of Takfiri terrorism in Afghanistan
Kayhan:
Leader: Iran could not advance without sanctions
