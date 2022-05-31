Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 31

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Relying on domestic capacities to nullify sanctions

Esteghlal crowned at Iran IPL league

Asia:

Iran imports $306 bn wheat in April

Aftab:

Lavrov rejects rumors about Putin's health

Etela'at:

Iran, Tajikistan sign 17 coop. document

Iran:

17 coop. document signed between Tehran, Dushanbe

Javan:

Gen. Salami vowes take revenge on Martyr Khodaei assassination

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader expresses concern over growth of Takfiri terrorism in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Leader: Iran could not advance without sanctions

