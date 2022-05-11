IRGC pounds terrorists' positions in Erbil (+VIDEO)

New sources reported on Wednesday that the positions of terrorist groups in Erbil came under artillery attacks by Ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

No details have been released so far over the possible casualties of this operation.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along the country's northwestern borders and they will give a strong and decisive response to any slightest mischievous moves.





RHM/