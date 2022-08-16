  1. Iran
Aug 16, 2022, 8:15 PM

First case of monkeypox detected in Iran: health ministry

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian ministry of health said on Tuesday that the first case of monkeypox was detected in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Pedram Pakaein announced the detection of the first case of monkeypox in the country and clarified that this disease is not highly lethal.

The spokesman said that a 34-year-old woman was diagnosed with the disease after her family witnessed the spots on her body.

Pakaein said she was immediately put in isolation at her home receiving treatment after she tested positive.

People who have received the smallpox vaccine in the past will be immune to the disease, the spokesman also noted.

