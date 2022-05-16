Raeisi pays visit to Iran Oil Show 2022

The President visited the booths of a number of knowledge-based companies active in the field of oil, gas, refining and petrochemical industries.

Iran Oil Show 2022 was opened in Tehran on Friday in the presence of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and senior managers of the oil industry.

A total of 1,200 Iranian companies and 44 foreign companies from 11 countries including Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Ukraine, South Africa and Belgium are taking part to showcase their latest products in the exhibition.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), upstream oil industries, universities and scientific centers, startups, accelerators and science and technology parks, petrochemical and related industries, oil refining and distribution companies and knowledge-based companies, etc. are showcasing their latest achievement in this edition of the fair.

The oil industry exhibition is one of the most important marketing venues for goods and technical and engineering services of Iranian and foreign companies active in the Iranian oil industry.

The event will be running through May 16 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

ZZ/IRN84754799