Russia supports 3+3 format with Iran, Turkey participation

He made the remarks in Baku on Friday at a joint press conference with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in reconstruction of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is important in strengthening bilateral relations, he said, adding that Russia is ready to participate in the peace agreement between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Explaining about Russia's cooperation in the South Caucasus, Lavrov said that Russia supports 3 + 3 format consisting of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and neighboring countries namely Turkey and Iran.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are considering dates for a forthcoming bilateral meeting in Moscow on the demarcation of the border, he added.

