  1. Politics
May 11, 2022, 10:40 AM

Iranian official:

90% of issues in Vienna talks verbally agreed upon

90% of issues in Vienna talks verbally agreed upon

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Saying that in the Vienna talks, more than 90% of the issues were verbally agreed upon, an Iranian official said, stressing that realization of the nuclear deal depends on the seriousness and good faith of the US.

An Iranian official told Al Jazeera that more than 90% of the issues were verbally agreed upon during the Vienna negotiations, but that did not turn into a written agreement.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity added that the executive guarantees are the most prominent sticking points with Washington in the nuclear negotiations.

Noting that 6 issues are the main differences with the United States in the nuclear negotiations, the Iranian official emphasized that the realization of the nuclear deal depends on the seriousness and good faith of the United States.

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU Coordinator of Vienna talks tweeted yesterday that he would meet and hold talks with Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani as well as other Iranian officials during his upcoming visit to Tehran.

 Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues, Mora added. 

RHM/FNA14010221000071

News Code 186662
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186662/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News