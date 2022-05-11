90% of issues in Vienna talks verbally agreed upon

An Iranian official told Al Jazeera that more than 90% of the issues were verbally agreed upon during the Vienna negotiations, but that did not turn into a written agreement.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity added that the executive guarantees are the most prominent sticking points with Washington in the nuclear negotiations.

Noting that 6 issues are the main differences with the United States in the nuclear negotiations, the Iranian official emphasized that the realization of the nuclear deal depends on the seriousness and good faith of the United States.

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU Coordinator of Vienna talks tweeted yesterday that he would meet and hold talks with Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani as well as other Iranian officials during his upcoming visit to Tehran.

Work on closing the remaining gaps of this negotiation continues, Mora added.

