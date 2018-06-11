Iran says ready to help ICRC to alleviate sufferings in Syria, Yemen

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, reassured ME coordinator of Red Cross that Iran wil spare no efforts to ease the pains of civilians in Syria and Yemen.

“The issue of prisoner swap and the exchange of bodies in Syria is a humanitarian issue of prime importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is at the top of our priorities to resolve the crisis in Syria,” said Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, on Monday.

The Iranian senior diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Valérie Petitpierre, Operations Coordinator for the Near and Middle East, ICRC (the International Committee of the Red Cross) in Tehran.

He said that the bitter experience of Iran in the course of the 1980-88 war imposed by Saddam’s regime affected many bereaved families and that is the reason why Iran is so concerned about the exchange of bodies and prisoners in Syria.

During the meeting, the two sides examined the humanitarian aspects of the crises in Syria and Yemen and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Iran and Red Cross and the ways to benefit from the helps of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the war-torn areas.

Voicing deep concern over worsening humanitarian situation in Syria and Yemen, Jaberi Ansari reassured that Iran is fully ready to provide all kinds of help to the International Committee of Red Cross to alleviate the pains of the people of the war-ravaged countries of the region.

