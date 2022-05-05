  1. Technology
Iran to hold 2nd exclusive exhibition in Bishkek in late June

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs announced the holding of the second exclusive exhibition of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in late June in Bishkek.

Emphasizing the importance of the role and position of exclusive exhibitions in introducing and recognizing the achievements, capabilities and quality of products of Iranian companies, Mehdi Safari said that the second exclusive exhibition of Iran and Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to be held on June 28-31, in Bishkek and is a great opportunity for capable Iranian companies to try to diversify their markets in the current special economic conditions.

Safari described the strengthening of trade and economic relations with Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, as one of the priorities of the Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy.

The volume of trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in the last Iranian year (started March 20, 2021), according to published statistics, reached about $ 80 million. Iran's exports to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 79 million this year, making it the fourth largest country in the Eurasian Economic Union.

