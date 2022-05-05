Saudi coalition violates ceasefire 5,000 times in one month

A military source on Thursday told the Saba news agency that the Saudi-led coalition had violated the ceasefire 5,365 times in the month since the temporary ceasefire was established.

According to the source, the ceasefire violations included offensive operations, infiltration attempts, airstrikes, fighter jets attacks, spy flights, missile and artillery attacks, as well as shooting with various weapons.

The source said that the Saudi coalition continues to piracy and siege, preventing ships from carrying oil derivatives and flying to Sanaa airport.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg has recently announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Widespread violations of the temporary ceasefire have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and damage to their farms and property.

